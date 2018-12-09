It is about connecting with people again: Tanishk Bagchi on recreating old songs

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) The perception is due to the dearth of original songs, old hit tracks are remixed but music composer Tanishk Bagchi disagrees. The composer, known for recreating "Tamma Tamma" and "Mere Rashke Qamar", says by rearranging old songs he wants to develop a connect with his audience. "There is talent and there are a lot of great originals coming out too. I myself have done originals like 'Banno' (Tanu Weds Manu), 'Bol Na' (Kapoor and Sons), etc. When you recreate something you try and refresh the same connect that's been there already with a particular track and people have liked it," Tanishk told PTI. The music director's latest song "Aankh Marey" is recreated by the makers for the film "Simmba" featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, along with "Golmaal" team including Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade. The original hit track is from Arshad's debut film "Tere Mere Sapne" (1996), produced by Amitabh Bachchan. Tanishk said he has rearranged 'Aankh Marey' in his own style keeping the vibe of the original intact. "We worked a lot on making the song sound quirky and cool. I feel Neha Kakkar and Mika Singh have done a great job. Kumar Sanu also makes it very special with his little cameo at the end."The original itself provided a nice quirky base for me to build it up and add my stuff in it. It has the new-age recreation vibe to it which the current generation likes, yet still feels the '90s."He added, it is always challenging to recreate old songs because people often draw comparisons. Tanishk said there is a difference between remixing and recreating a classic song. "Theres a slight difference between remix and recreation. In a remix you basically put a beat and a bass lone in the already existing track. In a recreation, you change the entire arrangement. Just the vibe and the main tune remains the same, rest it's all rearranged."Tanishk believes in Bollywood music composers are now experimenting with different genres."The Bollywood music industry have been open to experimental sounds and music which is good for everyone. People are thinking out of the box. I think everything is in trend right now. The response from audience provides a lot of opportunities for artists." PTI KKP SHDSHD