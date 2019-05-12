scorecardresearch
It is clear BJP govt is going: Priyanka Gandhi after casting vote

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Sunday said it was "very clear" that the BJP will face defeat in Lok Sabha polls as people are "angry and distressed" and will convey their sentiments through voting.Interacting with reporters after exercising her franchise, the senior party leader said, it was "very clear that the BJP government is going". "There is anger among people, and they are under distress. Modiji, instead of talking about real issues, has been talking about random things. And, now, they will express their anger against this government through voting," the Congress general secretary said. She said this will be witnessed especially in Uttar Pradesh. PTI KND DVDV

