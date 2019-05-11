It seems wiser to let go: Arunoday Singh announces split from wife

scorecardresearch
Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) Actor Arunoday Singh on Saturday announced that he and his wife of over two years, Lee Elton, have decided to part ways. The 36-year-old actor shared the news of his separation on Instagram."I haven't been writing or posting for a while. There's a reason for it, a rather sad one: My marriage seems to be over. "Turns out we were very good at love, but couldn't survive reality. Despite our best efforts, professional counselling, and a current trial separation, nothing seems to have helped bridge the fundamental differences that have emerged between us. It seems wiser to let go. I think we both deserve better. We shall try to resolve this with compassion and dignity," Arunoday said in a statement posted on his official Instagram account. The actor and Elton had tied the knot in December 2016 as per Hindu rituals in a grand ceremony in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. PTI SHDSHD

