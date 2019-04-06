It was hard to move on: Thandie Newton on sexual abuse

London, Apr 6 (PTI) Actor Thandie Newton says it was tough for her to recover as a survivor of sexual abuse. The 46-year-old "Westworld" star, who previously claimed she was sexually abused by a casting director during her teens, said after the incident she felt ''worthless'' and ''ashamed'' for a long time.''The sense of worthlessness, shame - these things are very hard to move on from. But you can," Newton told Marie Clarie magazine.The actor said her aim is to make sure her children - Ripley, 18, Nico, 14, and Booker, five - understand how ''important and possible it is to change"."One of the things I relish in life is taking responsibility for the things I have inadvertently or otherwise done that have hurt anybody. Particularly with my children, I want them to see how important and possible it is to change," she added. PTI SHDSHD