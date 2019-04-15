It was important issue to attack: Russo brothers on 'Cherry' dealing with PTSD, addiction

Seoul, Apr 15 (PTI) Anthony and Joe Russo are returning to their indie roots with "Cherry", featuring Tom Holland, post the release of their much-awaited Marvel movie "Avengers: Endgame". "Cherry", based on Nico Walker's autobiographical novel of the same name, revolves around a former Army medic who after his return from Iraq suffers from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and gets addicted to opiods. The director duo, who are currently promoting "Endgame" in South Korea, said they felt it was important to highlight the consequences of PTSD and drug addiction through this story. "We are moving into our next movie with Tom Holland. It is a smaller movie about a war veteran who comes home from Iraq with PTSD and develops a heroin addiction. So, it's a bit heavier material but we are having this opioid epidemic. We just thought it was an important issue to attack," Joe said at the Asia press conference of "Endgame" Monday. Besides the upcoming Marvel film, the directors have worked with Holland in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Captain America: Civil War". When asked about their future at Marvel, Joe said they had a great time working with the studio and would love to work with the team again."We had an incredible experience working with Marvel. It has been the best of our careers. There is nothing set in stone or I can tell you specifically but we would absolutely love to work with them again," he said. Russo brothers were joined at the conference by "Endgame" cast members, Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner, executive producer Trinh Tran and Marvel chief Kevin Feige. PTI BK RDS/SHD SHDSHD