It was my dream to work for youth: Pankaj Tripathi on being named Bihar State Icon

Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Pankaj Tripathi says his dream of working towards the interest of the youth of Bihar will soon be realised now that the actor has been appointed the State Icon by the government. The actor, who has garnered acclaim and popularity through stellar performances in "Newton", Stree" and most recent web series "Mirzapur", has been named the face of his home state by the Election Commission of India (ECI)."In a democracy, voting is a huge and most important right of a common man. Whatever changes a common man wants to bring in the country he can bring it through the process of voting. "Today's youth have a very wrong notion considering the voting day as a holiday in the calendar. They should not think that way and should come forward in huge numbers to vote, increase the voting percentage," Tripathi said in a statement.The actor, who hails from Bihar's Gopalganj, said he will try his best to abide by the responsibility bestowed upon him."I come from a very common family background in a small village and getting an opportunity from home state to represent the state for an important and sensitive work is an honour for me and my family. "I'll try to work with sincerity and abide with the responsibility conferred upon me by the Election Commission of India. It was my dream and wish to work in the interest of youth and in public domain which is soon going to be realised." Tripathi also has Bihar Samman to his credit. PTI RDS BKBK