It was total nightmare: JC Chandor on 'Deepwater Horizon'

Los Angeles, Mar 20 (PTI) Filmmaker JC Chandor says he had a nightmarish experience while working on 2016 film "Deepwater Horizon" from which he was "fired".The director of the film, which featured Mark Wahlberg and Kurt Russell, had to leave the project in 2015. He was replaced by Wahlberg's frequent collaborator Peter Berg.In an interview with Uproxx, Chandor, known for movies such as "A Most Violent Year" and "All is Lost", said he is happy Berg got to make a film which he was not allowed to make. "It was a total nightmare. Because I really believed in that movie. You know, the good thing is Pete actually got to make sort of a version (of what Chandor was going to make). I never saw it, but I know the script they used was the version that I kind of quit slash got fired over," he said."And then it was one of those things where, once you leave the room, everyone's sort of like, 'Wow, he felt really strongly about that. Maybe he had a point.' You know? And so they kind of got to make the version that, frankly, I wouldn't have gotten to make," he added."Deepwater Horizon" was a retelling of the 2010 disaster in the Gulf of Mexico when the offshore drilling rig of the same name exploded, resulting in the worst oil spill in American history.