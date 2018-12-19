It was very heartbreaking, very sad: Fatima Sana Shaikh on Thugs failure

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Actor Sana Fatima has said the failure of her most recent release Thugs of Hindostan was "heartbreaking".Speaking at the green carpet premiere of Netflixs original Selection Day on Tuesday, the Dangal actor said she felt dejected by the failure of Thugs, which also featured Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif."Yeah, it hasnt done well. It is very heartbreaking. It is very sad because we all tried our best to make a good film. Thats what we tried to do. But unfortunately, the film didnt work, people didnt like it. Im just feeling very bad about this, Fatima told reporters.Asked about the Selection Day, the actor hailed the streaming giant for providing artistes and storytellers an alternate medium to perform.I found the trailer very interesting. Im happy that with Netflix there are a lot of Indian show coming up. So we have a lot of opportunities, writers and directors have a lot of opportunities. These days, we have a lot of options for us to perform. Its great that these series are out. Like Sacred Games is an amazing show and I hope Selection Day will be great as well.Fatima, who broke out in Bollywood with her compelling performance in Dangal, rejected the possibility of her doing another sports drama.I run away from sports. It was a compulsion that I had to do it in Dangal but sports and me dont get along, she said.Fatima also revealed that she is currently working on a film with Rajkummar Rao which will be directed by filmmaker Anurag Basu. PTI RB BKBK