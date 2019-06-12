Italy confers Knighthood on Indian author

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Italy has conferred Knighthood on Italian language expert Pratishtha Singh for her extensive contribution in the field of culture and political studies promoting Indo-Italian ties.Singh, an author who has taught Italian language, literature and cultural history at the Delhi University, was awarded the "Knight of Order of the Star of Italy" by Italian Ambassador to India Lorenzo Angeloni here recently.She has contributed extensively in the field of culture and political studies and is among the youngest people to receive this honour.Singh, who is also a national coordinator Mahila Congress, spoke about how studying italian cultural and political history made her more sensitive and aware about her own country. Grammy and Oscar awardee Gulzar, former Rajya Sabha member Pavan K Varma, and Indian Art giant Anshul Nagar were among those who were present on the occasion. PTI ASK KJ