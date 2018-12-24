ITBP personnel killed, 24 injured as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Ramban

Banihal (JK), Dec 24 (PTI) An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel was killed and 34 others were injured Monday when a bus carrying them skidded off the road and fell into a gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, police said. Five of the injured ITBP personnel are in a critical condition, a police officer said.The vehicle was part of a Jammu-bound convoy and the accident occurred near Khuni Nallah in Ramban district around 8.45 am, a police officer said.Trees prevented the bus from falling further down in the gorge, the officer said. He said an ITBP personnel identified as Mohammad Ali was killed while 34 others, including civilian driver and conductor, were rescued in an injured condition and shifted to district hospital Ramban.He said the ITBP column was deployed in Budgam district of central Kashmir in connection with the recently held panchayat polls and the personnel were returning to their base outside the state when the accident occurred. PTI CORR DVDV