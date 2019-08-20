ITBP to hold 'pension adalat' for retirees in Chandigarh on Aug 23

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Border guarding force ITBP is holding an all-India special 'pension adalat' or pension grievance redressal camp for its retired personnel on August 23 in Chandigarh, an official said on Tuesday.He said this is the third such camp being held and all kinds of pensionary disputes will be resolved with the help of various operational wings of the force.The retired personnel are requested to bring their pension documents, a copy of Aadhaar card, bank passbook and other vital papers, so that the issues can be resolved on the spot during the day-long camp, an ITBP spokesperson said.Those interested to attend the camp can pre-register by calling on the ITBP control room numbers in Delhi (011) 24368237 and 24363940, he said."We have issued comprehensive advertisements in leading newspapers on Tuesday on the subject. The force will station vehicles at the Chandigarh railway station and bus stand to help in the movement of the pensioners to and from the camp located near the airport chowk," the spokesperson said. Details are also available at the ITBP Twitter handle: @itbp_official, he said.The 'pension adalat' or camp is aimed at redressing the complaints of the retirees and their families on pension fixation and other related issues as these emoluments keep changing with the recommendations of the successive pay commissions, the spokesperson added.The about 90,000-strong Indo-Tibetan Border Police force is tasked to guard the Line of Actual Control with China.The mountain-warfare trained Central Armed Police Force, under the Union Home Ministry, was raised in 1962 in the aftermath of the Chinese aggression. PTI NES NES ABHABH