ITBP trooper killed, 34 injured as bus falls into gorge in JK's Ramban

(Eds: Updating toll, details) Banihal (JK), Dec 24 (PTI) An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel was killed and 34 others were injured Monday when a bus carrying them skidded off the road and fell into a gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, police said.Five of the injured ITBP personnel are in a critical condition, a police officer said.The vehicle was part of a Jammu-bound convoy and the accident occurred near Khuni Nallah in Ramban district around 8.45 am, a police officer said.An ITBP personnel was killed while 34 others, including a civilian driver and conductor, were rescued and rushed to the district hospital in Ramban, the officer said. Trees prevented the bus from falling further down in the gorge, the officer said. Around 35 people were travelling in the bus.