ITC Q2 profit up 12% at Rs 2,955 cr

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Diversified group ITC Friday reported 11.92 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 2,954.67 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,639.84 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18, ITC said in BSE filing.Revenue from operations stood at Rs 11,272.51 crore as compared to Rs 9,763.92 crore in the year-ago period. Shares of ITC were trading at Rs 278.50 per scrip on BSE, down 3.05 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT AKT ANUANU