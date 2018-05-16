ITC shares up 1.5% post Q4 results

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Shares of ITC today rose 1.5 per cent after the company reported 9.86 per cent rise in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The stock rose 1.47 per cent to end at Rs 285.95 on BSE. During the day, it gained 2.41 per cent to Rs 288.60.

At NSE, shares of the company went up by 1.41 per cent to close at Rs 285.85.

In terms of equity volume, 9.52 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

ITC Ltd today reported 9.86 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 2,932.71 crore for the fourth quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,669.47 crore in January-March period a year ago, ITC said in a BSE filing.

ITCs net sales during the quarter stood at Rs 10,705.75 crore. It was at Rs 14,882.75 crore in the corresponding period of 2016-17. PTI SUM ANU ANU