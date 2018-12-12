ITC's agri-biotech arm inks pact with UK's James Hutton to source new potatoes varieties

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) ITC Ltd Wednesday said its agri-biotech arm Technico Agri Sciences (TASL) has entered into an agreement with the UK's James Hutton Institute to source 16 new varieties and 600 new clones of potato for trial and testing in India."These differentiated varieties promise to further benefit India's farmers and the potato processing industry as well as help in promoting potato exports. The agreement is initially for a period of five years and is extendable," ITC said in a statement.These varieties (of potato) will grow through a process of research and development and evaluation to identify varieties suitable for growing in India in different states, the company said.The company said this agreement will also help address the demand of processors and exporters for new varieties and are expected to further improve yields by 15-20 per cent and enhance farmer incomes by better realisation.Technico Agri Sciences Limited (a 100 per cent subsidiary of ITC Ltd) is involved in the business of producing and selling 'early generation' high vigour seed potato. PTI SVK SVK BALBAL