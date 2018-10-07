ITC's investment in Uttarakhand crosses Rs 1,400 cr

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) ITC Managing Director Sanjiv Puri Sunday said the company's investments in Uttarakhand over the years have already crossed an outlay of Rs 1,400 crore.ITC ltd will be able to scale this up, given the future potential of the state, Puri said in a statement on the occasion of Uttarakhand Sumit.ITC has an expanding presence in the state across all three sectors of its economy agriculture, manufacturing and service, he added.Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Uttarakhand's first investors summit Sunday. PTI BKS BKS BALBAL