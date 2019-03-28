ITDC scouts for hotel chain operator to run Hotel Kalinga Ashok

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The government is scouting for a hotel chain to operate and manage Hotel Kalinga Ashok in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The government-owned India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) currently operates a network of 5 Ashok Group hotels, including Hotel Kalinga Ashok in Odisha. "ITDC intends to do partnership with a reputed hotel chain operator to operate the property (Hotal Kalinga Ashok) for the period of 30 years. ITDC proposes to contract reputed hotel operators to manage the property on 'as-is-where-is' basis presently operative at lease hold land," ITDC said in the request-for-proposal (RFP) document. Interested bidders can submit their e-bids for the hotel by April 22. The scope of work of the bidder includes marketing the hotel property and providing all related services to the guests as per the standards of 3 stars or above. It will include all front office management, room services, housekeeping, repair & maintenance services, food and beverage services, banquet and related services. It may also include transport and logistics required, travel desks, any health club and spa services if required. The operator will be entitled to fix the tariff of these services and change the rates thereof whenever it deems fit. Hotel Kalinga Ashok has 36 rooms, including 4 suites. The hotel company entering into the operation and maintenance agreement will have to use the brand name 'Ashok' under which the hotel is operated by ITDC or can operate the hotel under its own brand name in conjugation with the name of 'Ashok', the RFP document said. The bidder must be a company incorporated under the Companies Act. However, in the case of a consortium, the selected bidder shall form a special purpose vehicle which shall be a company incorporated as per the Companies Act. ITDC was incorporated on March 31, 1965, with the objective of developing and expanding tourism infrastructure in the country and thereby promoting India as a tourist destination. PTI JD HRS