itel Celebrates 5Crore+ Consumers in India; Launches Slew of Magical Offers This Festive Season for Consumers on Purchase of New A46 Smartphone

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India: Business Wire India itel achieved this magical number within 3 years of its operations in India Presents new variant of itel A46 with double memory of 2GB+32GB an upgrade from 2GB + 16GB @ same price of INR 4999 Special HD sound quality oraimo earphones and silicon protective case absolutely free with every purchase of itel A46The itel family becomes stronger with over 5Crore + happy consumers in India! This momentous landmark was achieved in just about 3 years of its operations in India with a very strong distribution network backed by great service support and unmatched product experience for consumers at the most affordable cost. To celebrate this path-breaking achievement, itel announced a slew of magical offers for its discerning consumers. Consumers can now avail the new and upgraded A46 2GB + 32GB from 2GB +16GB, at the same budget-friendly price of INR 4,999. Also, with every purchase of the smartphone, consumers get a free oraimo HD Earphone and protective silicon back cover. Celebrating the success, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said, India is a priority market for TRANSSION and 5 Crore + discerning customers in such a short span reinstates the trust and love of customers for brand itel. Our approach of providing futuristic technology and magical product features in sub 5k category has made itel the leader in this segment. We are celebrating this success by bringing in a festive special offer for customers on our most loved smartphone itel A46. A brand new oraimo HD earphone along with a free silicon back cover coming free with new itel A46 2GB + 32GB would surely be a wonderful festive gift for customers and make their mobile experience superior. Over the last three years, itel mobile has seen robust growth and is one of the leading smartphone players in the emerging rural, and semi-urban markets. We consistently focused on strengthening our overall distribution strategy, by nurturing deeper penetration into offline channels. This has helped us to create the brand through a well-connected distribution network of more than 1 lakh retailers and 1000 plus Partners enabling better accessibility and availability of our products across the country. itel entered the market with strong product portfolio of feature phones with few industry-first like Kings voice, big battery, selfie camera and many other innovations which were unheard in feature phone segment previously. With this it climbed into the top 2 positions in feature phone segment within first year of its launch in the market. Building on its impressive success story - itel changed gears in beginning 2018 and launched its extremely aggressive, feature-packed full-screen smartphone portfolio. To redefine the user experience, itel smartphone portfolio brought trendy technological features like dual selfie camera, fingerprint sensor, face unlock, dual AI rear camera, smart key all under 5K and the acceptance is overwhelming. itel A46s upgraded version is a complete package for consumers providing trendy technological features like enhanced AI Dual Camera, Dual security features Multifunction fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock, 13.84cm (5.45) HD+ IPS full screen, Dual 4G VoLTE, latest Android Pie 9 OS and 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage memory along with dedicated expandable storage of 128GB, all at the same price. The brand has launched the upgraded version as special Diwali edition. itel has announced this lucrative Diwali offering of A46 as a token of gratitude to the loyal consumers and as its commitment towards the users to provide the best without burning a hole in their pocket. About itelitel, TRANSSION Holdings entry level brand, is a reliable mobile phone brand for everyone. Adopting Join Enjoy as its brand philosophy, itels mission is to provide budget-friendly mobile communications technology to everyone. It democratizes technology by giving entry to technology and connectivity to consumers without prior access to it, allowing them to get closer and benefit from their social connections. itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, tablets and feature phones. After years of development, itel has expanded its presence in around 50 emerging markets globally. African Business, an authoritative business magazine in Britain, has ranked itel 17th in the 2018/2019 TOP 100 MOST-ADMIRED BRANDS IN AFRICA ranking.For more information, please visit: http://itel-mobile.com To view the image click the link below:Mr. Arijeet Talapatra (Left), CEO-Transsion India and Mr. Goldee Patnaik, Head of Marketing itel Business Unit PWRPWR