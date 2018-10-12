ITI bags Rs 334-cr order from R'sthan govt for wi-fi project

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Pubic sector firm ITI Friday said it has bagged a Rs 334-crore order from the Rajasthan government for rolling out wi-fi project in the state. "ITI Limited, a public sector undertaking in the telecommunications technology segment, has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from RajCOMP Info Services Ltd, a government of Rajasthan undertaking, to execute the RajNet project," ITI said. Under the project, the telecom gear making firm is expected to establish 40,000 outdoor wi-fi access points in Rajasthan with the project having an order value of approximately Rs 334 crore, it added. ITI will supply, install and maintain outdoor wi-fi access points along with associated radio frequency radio equipment in six months followed by operation and maintenance of the network for five years."ITI has been involved in the implementation of the digital India programme in various Indian states. This order from the Rajasthan government to establish wi-fi outdoor access points in the state is expected to enhance the broadband accessibility in remote villages and complement the efforts of Bharatnet phase 1 and 2 to provide last-mile connectivity in far-flung areas of the country," ITI Chairman and Managing Director K Alagesan said.The government is working on high speed broadband network roll-out across all the 2.5 lakh village panchayats and the project is expected to be completed by March 2019. The RajNet project of the Rajasthan government aims to ensure connectivity availability for all the panchayats in the state through multiple mechanisms like broadband, satellite communications and state-wide area network. PTI PRS SHWMKJ