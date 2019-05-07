ITOTY 2019: India's First Awards Show for Tractors and Farm Implements

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, May 7, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The first edition of ITOTY 2019 was held by Tractor Junction in Delhi. It was a successful format to recognize Indian manufacturers of Tractors and Farm Implements, giving a complete overview of the Indian manufacturing and farming practices during the panel discussion whereas CRISIL has presented pre- and post-harvest through marketing and consumption trends. In India, agriculture and its allied sectors are the primary source of livelihood for a large chunk of domestic population. In 2019, the Gross Value Added (GVA) in these industries across the country was around INR 23,566 billion. Being a part of mechanisation in farming, tractors have a big role to play in increasing the country's agricultural output. The tractor market is also among the biggest segments in the category of farm equipment in the country, with annual sales of 785,409 units. Nearly all the major tractor-makers reported record growth, which ensured that the pecking order among them, in terms of market share, remained more or less intact.With current tractor population of ~5 million in India, penetration in India is only 1.5 hp/ha which is much below the 8-10 hp/ha penetration of developed countries, leaving much scope for growth. Keeping that as a benchmark, nearly 13 million farm tractors are required to till India's arable area of 159.2 million hectares, indicating a sustained growth potential (excluding commercial tractors) until fiscal 2027.The concept of sustainability brings several aspects such as comfort, safety, efficiency and connectivity. In general terms, how new and future technologies will help farmers in their everyday job. Intelligence of Things, Internet of Things, Big data analysis together with new types of engines such as electric, hybrid, and gas engine, how the new technologies will make future tractors less polluting, more comfortable, more safe and more efficient.Tractors are characteristically created with controlling engines to collide with rough lands and pull tremendously heavy masses, making them operative in hard-hitting and undeveloped landscapes. Modern tractors are also becoming cheaper by the day, coming with additional features such as cast-iron front axles, reaper-harvesters, etc.According to T.R. Kesavan, President of Tractor and Mechanisation Association (TMA) of India, the importance of tractors is only set to improve. Tractor producers have recorded their highest ever sales in 2018-2019. Selling 7.85 lakh units, a number expressively higher than the 7 lac mark in 2017-2018, the 10.4% increase in tractor sales definitely indicates that farmers are opening up to the idea of investing in multi-purpose tractors. India is one of the world's largest tractor producers and market leaders in the world. In order to make Indian agriculture a great success, it is necessary to encourage the creative minds working behind the scenes.Taking this step forward, Tractor Junction organized a dedicated award ceremony, ITOTY, on 3rd May 2019, in Delhi for the Indian tractor industry covering tractors and farm equipment.The concept of ITOTY was just a two months old baby, which was deriving from the online voting contest to award the best tractor. Team Tractor Junction took this initiative a step forward and organized a successful evening of award function. Most of the industry players have appreciated the idea as nominations started entering the contest. They have received active participations from 12 Key players of Tractor and farm Implement Manufacturers.ITOTY has 21 award categories, including 'Tractor of the Year 2019', 'New Launch of the Year 2019', 'Best CSR Initiative for Farmers', 'Best Design Tractor' etc. are included. Highly experienced jury members and valuable customers were voted for the participants, so that they can win. The entire voting process in this was transparent and unbiased. Many important factors related to tractors and agricultural equipment has been contributed to the voting in accordance with the ground circumstances of Indian farming practices, with jury and consumers, such as fuel-efficiency, technological advancement, operating comfort, style, safety and performance, value for money, innovation, power & fuel efficiency and suitability.Every year domestic and international companies offer new agricultural equipment and technology that require inspiration to continue their unique piece of art and functionality. 'ITOTY 2019' organized by Tractor Junction will serve as the main source for their contribution. Apart from Award Function, this function included panel discussions, online competition for guests and many other activities. In this ceremony, more than 12 tractors and agricultural equipment manufacturers participated.The process of choosing the winners were quite transparent, it was based on 60% weightage of Jury Members and 40% of Public Voting. The designated jury has total experience of more than 200 years in the tractors and farm implement domain. Jury has given their marks to the nominated participants based on the criteria like price, fuel efficiency, comfort, safety, innovation, value for money and compatibility as per the Indian farming conditions. Out of the 9 respected Jury members, 4 are from the product and marketing background, 3 from the testing background working in CFM TTI Budni and CIAE Bhopal. Rest were YouTubers, who have 0.7M subscribers on their YouTube channels."As we all know, India's farm mechanization is always booming and thus, we at Tractor Junction, are constantly trying to explore more and creating a unique ecosystem together at the intersection of technology and functionality. Our aim is to bridge the gap between manufactures/dealers and customers," says Rajat Gupta, Founder of Tractor Junction.The winners of the first 'Indian Tractor of the Year' 2019 are below: Sr. No. Award Categories Winners 1 Tractor of the year Powertrac Euro 50 2 Best CSR Initiative Sonalika Stubble Burning Issue 3 Best CSR Initiative New Holland Digital Classroom 4 Best CSR Initiative Force Motors 100 Vehicle Distribution 5 Best Tractor for Agriculture SONALIKA DI 50 SIKANDAR 6 Orchard Tractor of the year CAPTAIN 250 DI-4WD 7 Best Tractor for Commercial POWERTRAC ALT 4000 8 Best Tractor above 60 HP DEUTZ FAHR AGROLUX 80 PROFILINE 9 Best Tractor between 51-60 HP SONALIKA WORLDTRAC 60 RX 10 Best Tractor between 46-50 HP NEW HOLLAND 3600-2 TX 11 Best Tractor between 41-45 HP SONALIKA 42 DI 4WD SIKANDER 12 Best Tractor between 31-40 HP NEW HOLLAND 3037 TX 13 Best Tractor between 21-30 HP FORCE ORCHARD DELUXE 14 Best Tractor Under 20 HP VST Mitsubishi Shakti MT 180 D 15 Tractor Manufacturer of the year Escorts Limited 16 Best 4WD Tractor of the year DEUTZ FAHR AGROLUX 55 17 Launch of the Year FARMTRAC ATOM 26 18 Best Design Tractor Solis 5015 19 Implement Manufacturer of the year LEMKEN INDIA 20 Implement of the year MASCHIO GASPARDO VIRAT ROTAVATOR 21 Power tiller of the year VST SHAKTI 135 DI ULTRA 22 Reversible Plough of the Year LEMKEN OPAL 090 E 23 Rotavator of the year MASCHIO GASPARDO VIRAT ROTAVATORAbout Tractor Junction Tractor Junction is India's no.1 website for Tractors and Farm Implements. Launched in April 2016, Tractor junction.com provides information to farmers and acts as a product and price discovery platform for tractors and farm machinery. We are focused on providing information on tractors, agro-implements, farmers, and also help them buy the best products to suit their requirements. We provide all details of major tractor manufacturers including Mahindra, Eicher, Sonalika, New Holland, John Deere, Escorts, and Tafe etc.Tractor Junction website has 3.5 lac visitors and 12 lac page views per month.Source: Tractor Junction PWRPWR