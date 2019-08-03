It's a lie, says Army on Pak's allegations of use of cluster bombs by India along LoC

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Army on Saturday termed as "lies and deceit" Pakistan's allegations that Indian troops used cluster bombs targeting civilians along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.The strong reaction by the Army's additional directorate general of public information (ADGPI) came after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and its military's spokesperson Asif Ghafoor accused the Indian Army of using cluster ammunition to target civilians along the Line Of Control.The allegations of firing of cluster bombs by India are Pakistan's "lies, deceit and deception", the ADGPI said in a brief statement. "Pakistan army regularly attempts to push terrorists through infiltrations and opens up with multitude of weapons to assist them. India, during numerous Directorate of Military Operations (DGMO) level talks, has maintained the right to respond. Such responses are only against military targets and infiltrating terrorists who are aided by Pakistan Army," the statement said.Earlier, Qureshi, in a tweet, accused Indian security forces of using cluster ammunition, targeting "innocent civilians."He also posted a collage of pictures which included images of explosions and young children and adults with bandages. Army sources said the photos of explosions posted on Twitter by the Pakistan Foreign Minister were of mortar fires and not of explosions of cluster bombs.In a tweet, Ghafoor said, "Use of cluster bombs by Indian Army violating international conventions is condemnable." Ghafoor alleged that the Indian troops on the night of July 30 targeted citizens in Neelum Valley, killing two civilians and injuring 11 others. PTI MPB RT