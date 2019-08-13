It's a question of trade-off between inconvenience and loss of life in JK: Top official

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on people's movement and communications may continue for some more days and any decision on lifting them will be taken by the local administration, a top government official said on Tuesday.Political leaders like former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, who were arrested as a "precautionary measures", will be released by the Jammu and Kashmir administration only after assessing the ground situation."If the trade-off is between inconvenience and loss of life, what should we choose? However, the administration is aware of the difficulties being faced by people and trying to minimising inconvenience. Any such decision will be taken by the local administration," the official said. PTI ACB ABHABH