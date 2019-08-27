It's an inherent feeling: Vijay Varma on playing grey characters

By Radhika Sharma Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) Blue may rule as the warmest colour, but for Vijay Varma, life blossoms in grey roles.The actor, who saw critical acclaim and breakout success as the perceptive and enterprising Moeen in "Gully Boy", believes it was the "truth" in the script, co-written by film's director Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, that set his character free."It's the right kind of grey in Moeen that I like because it represents life. I always find that whenever the writing is a little more subtle, a little more layered, something happens to the viewer. "I have been a viewer who has been affected by great writing, poetry and performances before. The more truth one can find in the text, the more relatable it becomes for the audience to go back home with," Vijay told PTI in an interview.Citing "Munna Bhai MBBS" as the example, the 33-year-old actor said when the viewers watched the film, they came back home with at least two new characters."I remember when 'Munna Bhai' came out, people not only remembered Sanjay Dutt, they remembered the characters' names -- Munna Bhai and Circuit. They didn't care who the actor was, they went back home with the character," he said.But Vijay, who delivered a stellar performance in films like "Pink", said "Gully Boy" has made him "more relevant" but he isn't sure if he has arrived."I've been working tirelessly even before 'Gully Boy' came out. It's just that the work wasn't blown out to this magnitude. I'm just glad that the opportunities have opened up a lot more. I have a lot more to choose from," he said. "But still, it is up to me to kind of take and steer the way I want to my so-called career to go into," he added.And yet, the actor has bagged his first international project in Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy" TV adaptation. He will play Rasheed, a student at Brahmpur University in the BBC series.Vijay said Rasheed is again one of those characters which is in the grey zone -- "real and three dimensional". "When I say grey, it doesn't mean that this person is supposed to do bad things. Grey is an inherent sense of feeling that one feels about things -- like a marriage that you're not happy with or the son you're not okay with. It's all grey," he said.The actor is looking forward to working with Nair."I'm super excited to be going on a set where Mira Nair directs. She's a boss lady. She's probably the master mothership of all filmmakers," he added.Vijay, who starts shooting for the series in October, will also be seen in "Hurdang".The actor was speaking on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. He walked the ramp for label Tisa at the five-day fashion gala, which concluded Sunday. PTI RDS SHDSHD