It's inevitable: Louis Tomlinson on One Direction reunion

London, May 5 (PTI) Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson believes the group will reunite at some point in future.The popular British boy band, featuring Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne, went on an hiatus in March 2016 with an aim to focus on their individual careers. ''I do think it will happen. I'd certainly have something to say about it if it didn't. I think it's inevitable. When is the big question. That's something none of us really know the answer to at the moment. "I feel like what's most important is that when we do get back together, we're all on the same page and we've all done what we want to do individually. That's vitally important for when we get back," Tomlinson told Independent Television News.The singer added that he is ''really proud'' of his time in the boy band.''When I look back on One Direction and the memories that we had, it's only incredible memories. I think we got to a place musically, especially on the last two albums, that we felt really proud of. We started off as a boy band and where we ended up musically was a very different place. I'm really proud of those times, definitely.'' PTI SHDSHD