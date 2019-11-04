It's so hard to shoot here: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Delhi pollution

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in the national capital for the shoot of her upcoming film "The White Tiger", has voiced concern over the rising pollution levels in the city.On Sunday, Priyanka posted a selfie on her official Instagram page where she is seen wearing a pollution mask.In the caption, "The Sky is Pink" actor said it was difficult to shoot the film, which also features Rajkummar Rao, in the city."Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. Its so hard to shoot here right now that I cant even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. "We are blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe" Priyanka posted.Delhi is witnessing one of the worst episodes of pollution and smog. Pollution levels in Delhi peaked to a three-year high on Sunday as hundreds of distraught people took to social media to say they wanted to leave the city due to poor air quality."The White Tiger", an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name, is set at Netflix.The streamer is producing the project based on Man Booker Prize-winning novel in association with Mukul Deora while Priyanka will serve as executive producer.The film, which will also mark the acting debut of Adarsh Gourav, will be directed by Ramin Bahrani of "Fahrenheit 451" and "99 Homes" fame. Bahrani is also writing the screenplay.Adiga's book follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city. Murder, love and deceit become the ultimate price for ambition. PTI RB RB BKBK