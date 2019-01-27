It's something I think about: Alyssa Milano on joining politics

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (PTI) Actor-activist Alyssa Milano says she may consider running for a political office. When asked about a possible bid for political office at the BlogHer Health Conference on Friday here, Milano said, "Its something that I think about".The actor, who played an important role in bringing the #MeToo movement to Hollywood, said politics is no different from what she is doing currently as an activist. "I'd really love the staff. I'm doing this by myself now. I want that person where I'm like, Can you talk to me about immigration in a way that I dont have to go through so much research?'"I would love it in that respect, but I dont even know what trajectory looks like. Do I start on a state, local level? If anybody has any ideas, tweet me. 2028? Maybe. Its something that I think about, for sure," she added. The actor also addressed issues related to #MeToo and what to do about men who have sexually harassed or abused people but continue to find work. "Those men arent just going to go away. Other companies are going to hire them, so what are we going to do to make sure that those companies actually have some protocol in place so that the women that also work in those other companies feel safe? "Lets focus on that. Whats the policy for men who have been accused of things that come back to a different job? I mean, we cant put them all on an island, and say, Yeah, theyll be fine'," she said. PTI SHDSHD