It's too soon: Rose Byrne on Louise CK's return to comedy

Los Angeles, Nov 27 (PTI) Actor Rose Byrne believes it is "too soon" for Louis CK, who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, to return to the stand-up comedy. CK made a surprise entry at a Manhattan comedy club in August this year, which was followed by more such appearances at other clubs over the next few weeks. Byrne believes the comedian should not be making surprise appearances with unannounced sets."It's too soon for him to have a surprise one, that's for sure. I think if hes going to show up, just let everybody know so then they can make a decision, like, 'I dont want to see this guy Im out. "Its also the gatekeepers around these things who give people the chance to have a comeback. Theyre actually really powerful. I would like to see them being held accountable a little bit more," Bryne said in an interview with The New York Times.Byrne also talked about the film, "I Love You, Daddy", where she starred alongside CK. The project, however, never made it to the theatres after the allegations against comedian surfaced. The 39-year-old actor said she had a "very respectful experience" working on the film but she supports the producers' decision to not release it."You go in with such great intentions, and Louis was very sweet with me, and I had a very respectful experience. But it's obviously very complicated, and I stand with the women who came forward. "But yeah, it is conflicting when you commit to something, just from my experience of, "Wow, this is a really weird, dark story I'm intrigued by it." And then it becomes a much bigger thing than what it is. I think it will be a while before that film can be seen, and I think that's right," Byrne said.The actor will be next seen opposite Mark Wahlberg in "Instant Family".