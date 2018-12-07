IUCN has given no-objection to translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia, NTCA tells SC

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The National Tiger Conservation Authority Friday informed the Supreme Court that the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has given no objection for translocation of cheetahs in India from Namibia in Africa.NTCA told a bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta that IUCN, which provides inputs to governments and institutions on biodiversity, climate change and sustainable development, has said it would co-operate with India in translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia. However, the bench was apprised by an advocate appearing in the matter that as per report of an expert body, ground condition in India was not conducive for cheetahs.NTCA referred to the apex court's 2013 decision rendered in a wildlife case and said it does not prevent the authorities from taking steps in conformity with the law to relocated cheetahs from Africa to suitable sites in India."Why there is such a tearing hurry? It is not that you have to bring cheetahs today itself," the bench told NTCA's counsel.The court said the matter would be taken up for hearing in third week of January and it would also consider a detailed note filed before it by advocate A D N Rao, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the matter.NTCA had earlier told the court that they have complied with IUCN's requirements for re-location of cheetahs here.The court had asked the authority whether they have taken the consent of IUCN in this regard."You want to re-introduce cheetahs from Namibia. There is a process. IUCN is involved in the process. You are saying that you have complied with the process laid down by IUCN. Has IUCN said that you have complied with it and they have no objection?." the bench had asked the NTCA. PTI ABA SA