I've always believed in being a marathon runner: Anil Kapoor

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) Anil Kapoor believes he has managed to stay relevant in his 40-year-long journey in the film industry because he has never been afraid to take risks. The actor said he has dived into things that other people considered disastrous to the benefit of his career."The most important thing is I am ready to fail. That's the biggest lesson that I have learnt, that I am ready to fail, I am ready to make a fool of myself. And that's what has kept me relevant," Anil told reporters at an event here. "There was a transition period in my life, where people wanted me to play the lead role but I know I can't be the leading man, I can't be delusional. I always believed in marathon and not in 100 metres (race). I'm a marathon runner," he said at the press conference of Eros Now and Microsoft's collaboration to develop the next generation online video platform. The actor, who was the guest of honour for this event, also spoke about how he was initially hesitant to perform in English language."I told Danny Boyle my English is not that good and he said 'you speak very well, speak the way you do'. I was conscious and nervous as I had to speak in English but he gave me confidence." Anil said his children - daughters Sonam and Rhea and son, Harshvardhan help him stay relevant."I get inspiration from different individuals, I read and watch a lot of things. I have children and they keep me relevant and on my toes. I have two daughters and a son so it is an atmosphere of different tastes, everybody has got different passions. Everybody is very independent so I get a lot from my children, from my family," he added. PTI KKP BKBK