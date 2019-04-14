I've never felt so beautiful, strong: Celine Dion

London, Apr 14 (PTI) Veteran singer Celine Dion says she is in the best phase of her life and has never felt so strong and beautiful.Dion, who lost her husband Rene Angelil to cancer in 2016, said her passion for music and her loved ones have made her a happy person. ''I feel so good now that I don't even want to think about my 20s and 30s when I was still discovering myself. For the last couple of years, I have grown in a very strong and happy way through my passions, my work, friendships, and motherhood.''I am now embracing myself and feel free to do what I want, where I want, when I want. I am thankful to keep going, I've never felt so beautiful, strong, and I feel the best is yet to come. Today is the beginning of the rest of my life and I don't want to go back in time, I am going forward," Dion told OK! magazine. PTI SHDSHD