IWPC seeks inquiry by appropriate forums in cases of sexual harassment at workplace

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Expressing concern over the spate of instances of sexual harassment faced by women journalists, the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) on Tuesday called for initiation of inquiry by the appropriate forums in all cases of sexual harassment at the workplace. It also called upon media houses to set up robust mechanisms required under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace Act and react proactively as and when such instances are reported to give out a message that there will be zero tolerance for such behaviour. The IWPC also expressed concern that narratives and complaints of sexual harassment at the workplace are often threatened by defamation which can dissuade women from complaining or compel them to withdraw their complaints. "The IWPC recognises that sexual harassment at the workplace is a pervasive phenomenon and that women still find it difficult to report such instances, whether they have occurred in the present or in the past. "The threat to use defamation can have the effect of dissuading women from complaining or compel them to withdraw their complaints," the forum said in a statement. The IWPC believes that there should be constant support and encouragement to women to speak out against the harassment they have faced. It also believes that proper processes of inquiry be initiated by the appropriate forums in all cases of sexual harassment at the workplace including in instances where the incident may be dated, it said.