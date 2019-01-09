IYC yatra reaches Vidarbha in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Jan 9(PTI) The Indian Youth Congress's Yuva Kranti Yatra Wednesday reached Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, after covering 8,000 kms in the past 25 days.The Yuva Kranti Yatra, a nation-wide public outreach campaign of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) in run up to the Lok Sabha polls was flagged off from Kanyakumari on December 16, 2018.There is "deep unrest" among farmers and youth against the Modi government, IYC president Keshav Chandra Yadav said in a press statement."In its four and half years, the Modi government offered just jumalas to the people, including the farmers and the youth," Yadav alleged.The youth is ready to vote for the Congress which has fulfilled its promises after coming to power in three states-- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, claimed Srinivas BV, vice president, IYC.The yatra conclude on death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi ,on January 30, at Rajghat in Delhi, said IYC spokesperson Amrish Ranjan Pandey. PTI VIT VIT ANBANB