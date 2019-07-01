J-K: 1 arrested after video showing man being beaten mercilessly goes viral

Jammu, Jul 1 (PTI) One person was arrested and three others were booked on Monday for keeping a man in illegal confinement and beating him mercilessly in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.A video of the incident, purportedly showing a middle-aged man, kept confined and being brutally thrashed by some people, has gone viral on social media, they said.A police investigation found the video was filmed in a village of Nowshera and the victim, Dalmir from Rani Badetar Androoth, was being beaten by Mohammad Mansha and some others locals, the officials said.They said the accused tied Dalmir with a rope and kept him in illegal confinement.Police identified the four accused as Mohammad Sabar, Mohammad Mansha, Mohammad Shabeer and Naseer Begun.The main accused, Mansha, was nabbed at a bus stand in Nowshera while a manhunt has been launched to arrest the others, they said. PTI AB AD ABHABH