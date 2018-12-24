scorecardresearch
J-K: 180 kg poppy straw seized from oil tanker, driver held

Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday seized 180 kilograms of poppy husk from an oil tanker in Samba district of the state. Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted the tanker at Tapyal village on Jammu-Pathankot highway and during its search found poppy straw concealed in one of its empty chambers, a police officer said. The poppy straw was being smuggled to Punjab from Kashmir, he said. The driver of the tanker, Karan Singh, a resident of Himachal Pardesh, was arrested and booked under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officer said. In a separate incident, police arrested a man, identified as Gulzar Ahmed alias Gaggu of Bari Brahmana from the Sarore area, after seizing 5 grams of heroin from his possession, he said.He too was booked under the NDPS Act, the officer said. PTI TASAD AD AQSAQS

