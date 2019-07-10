J-K: 3 electrocuted as power line snaps

Srinagar, Jul 10 (PTI) Three persons were killed and two others injured after a high tension electric wire snapped Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place at Nard village in Tangdhar at around 3.00 am, they added.The deceased were identified as Abdul Qadeer, Tabeer Ahmad and Qari Nawaz Ahmad.The injured were admitted to a local hospital, the official added. PTI MIJ AD RHLRHL