J-K: 4 arrested for bovine smuggling

Jammu, Jul 25 (PTI) Four people were arrested on charges of bovine smuggling and 19 cattle rescued from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said Thursday.Three vehicles were intercepted by a police team on Mughal Road in the district's Surankote belt and Mohd Imtiaz, Mohd Shafeeq, Zabir Ahmed and Tariq Hussain were arrested, they said.Police have registered a case and the matter is being investigated.