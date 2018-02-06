J-K abolishes two toll posts, toll-tax on non commercial LMVs

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government today saidtwo major toll posts have been abolished, while non- commercial Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) entering and leaving the state have been exempted from payment of basic toll.

As a follow up to the budget announcement, the government has notified that toll posts established in Kashmir division at Lower Munda in district Anantnag and Borehallan Heerpur in district Shopian have been abolished.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by the Jammu and Kashmir Levy of Tolls Act, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir hereby directs that the Toll Posts established at Lower Munda in district Anantnag and Borehallan Heerpur in district Shopian under the provisions of the said Act, shall cease to operate from February 6th," said the notification issued by Principal Secretary Finance, Navin Kumar Choudhary.

The government has exempted non-commercial LMVs entering and leaving the state from payment of basic toll.

As announced by Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu in Budget 2018-19, the government has exempted from toll various items which are being imported to the state.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Jammu and Kashmir Levy of Toll Act, the Government hereby directs that import of following items including Sanitary items (Toilets seats- Indian, Western and Urinals, Wash basin, Pedestal, Bidet, Bathtub, Sink and accessories like soap holder, towel rod and toilet paper holder, taps, showers, Faucets... shall be exempt from payment of Toll leviable under the said Act," said the notification.

Jaggery (Gur), sugar, medicines for human and animal consumption, vegetables (leafy, non-leafy including Onion, Potato, Garlic and Ginger), newsprint paper, tea, tree spray oil, wheat seed, salt (iodised), soaps (for bathing, washing of clothes and utensils) and detergents (liquid, cakes and powder), narial (Coconut with water) and pulses have also been exempted from paying toll. PTI AB ABM