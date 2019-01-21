J-K admin calls for setting up EOCs in every district

Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration Monday called for setting up Emergency Operation Centres (EOC) in every district to cope with natural calamities. Secretary, Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), Farooq Ahmad Shah directed the deputy commissioners to work on war-footing basis for establishing EOCs in every district. He passed these directions in a meeting while reviewing the action plan submitted by the deputy commissioners of Jammu division. Officers of the Disaster Management Department were also present in the meeting. Farooq Shah said EOCs need to be equipped with latest gadgets and equipment, including boats, de-watering pumps, JCBs, life jackets, first aid kits etc. He also called for ensuring a proper communication system to carry rescue operations in case of emergencies and asked to provide satellite phones at these EOCs to establish contact with all field functionaries. He also asked the deputy commissioners to identify accident prone areas in their respective areas. The State Executive Committee (SEC) of the SDMA has released Rs 5.50 crore each to be kept at the disposal of the deputy commissioners to meet expenses on account of any emergent situation arising in the district as per the SDRF norms. Farooq Shah said Rs 10 crore has been kept at the disposal of the deputy commissioners as an immediate measure for disbursement of cash relief among the affecters. He also asked the deputy commissioners to regularly assess the level of disaster preparedness in their respective districts and emphasised on conducting mock drills to check the level of preparation, coordination and response in handling any natural disasters. PTI AB SNESNE