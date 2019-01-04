J-K admin constitutes air quality monitoring committee

Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered constitution of the first-ever air quality monitoring committee (AQMC) in the state following directions of the NGT. According to an order issued by the General administration department (GAD), the committee shall function under the overall supervision and coordination of administrative secretary, forest, Environment & Ecology Department. The members of the committee include transport commissioner, director of Environment & Ecology, director of Industries & Commerce, director of Agriculture Production, director of Urban Local Bodies, member secretary and the State Pollution Control Board. The committee shall prepare an action plan for control of air pollution in non-attainment cities in Jammu and Srinagar within two months, the order said. The panel will recommend measures to bring the standards of the air quality in these areas within the prescribed norms. PTI AB SNESNE