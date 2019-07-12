J-K admin okays action plan for transition of non-graduate RReTs as regular teachers

Srinagar, Jul 11 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration Thursday approved an action plan proposed by the state's School Education Department to address the transition of non-graduate Regularized Rehbar-e-Taleem Teachers (RReTs) under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan as regular teachers, a spokesperson said.He said the decision was taken by the state administrative council (SAC) led by Governor Satya Pal Malik.The SAC had in December last year approved the action plan proposed by the School Education Department on foreclosure of RReT/ReT scheme in the department and assimilation of multiple cadre into one regular teaching cadre on the basis of the recommendations of a high-level panel constituted for the purpose. For the outright implementation of the action plan the SAC approved creation of 7,643 posts of grade three teacher by corresponding reduction of an equivalent number of supernumerary posts of grade two teachers, the spokesperson said.He said the grade three teacher cadre has been created exclusively for the purpose of transition/appointment of non-graduate RreTs. PTI SSB NSDNSD