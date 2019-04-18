J-K admin to employees: Desist from associating with unlawful associations

Jammu, Apr 17 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Governor's administration has directed government employees to desist from associating with "unlawful associations".The state general administration department issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday, days after the Centre declared the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu & Kashmir (JeI-JK) and the JKLF (Yasin Malik faction) as "unlawful associations" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.Employees have no right to associate with such organisations, Governor Satya Pal Malik said Wednesday."I stand by this (order). Government employees have no right to associate themselves with forces disrupting the country by undertaking anti-national activities," he said on the sidelines of a function here. Heads of the departments, managing directors, deputy commissioners, and administrative secretaries have been notified about the circular .In a notification, the home department said action would be taken against employees found associated with the organisations listed as "unlawful".Government employees should desist from associating, directly or indirectly, with the unlawful associations in any manner whatsoever, it said.Those associated, directly or indirectly, are advised to dissociate themselves forthwith, failing which there will be administrative consequence, it added.Replying to a question, Governor Malik said actions of some political parties have "harmed" Kashmir. "(They are) still speaking the language which is harmful for Kashmir", he said. On promise by the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party that they will do away with restrictions on the Jammu-Srinagar highway and bans on some organisations once they come back to power, the Governor said, "I do not know when they will come to power." "But if there is any discomfort to the people (on highway), we will take note of it," he said.The Governor claimed that some politicians and some powerful people had encroached government lands. "I will hand over the case of encroachments to Crime branch and ensure actions against those involved," he said. "We have huge lands and they will be given to army and others for their use and will not be allowed to get encroached", the Governor added. PTI AB CK