J-K admin to intensify tourism promotion activities

Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to intensify tourism promotion activities by organising series of events across the country to invite filmmakers for shooting movies at enchanting locations in the state, an official spokesman said Thursday. The decision was taken here at a meeting of the Tourism Department chaired by Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, he said. The advisor asked officials to carry forward the promotion of tourism by holding promotional events in different cities. In the meeting, they discussed various infrastructure development projects, including the Jammu Ropeway project, the spokesman said. Asking for widespread publicity, the advisor underlined the need to go for massive promotion through electronic and social media. For this, he suggested to produce promotional films for telecasting on national and satellite channels on regular intervals and also posting them on social media sites. He also asked officials to organise trips for media persons to the potential locations. The advisor said each region of the state has a rich culture heritage and scenic beauty which could charm the tourists. PTI AB SNESNE