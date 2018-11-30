J-K admin to reinforce legal framework on victimisation of women

Jammu, Nov 30 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to reinforce the legal framework to curb instances of women being victimised by people in authority or in fiduciary relationships, a spokesman said Friday. "The existing legislative provisions have been found deficient to curb this menace and therefore, a need was felt to introduce such provisions in the relevant laws which would prevent occurrence of such instances and deter the persons in authority to abuse their authority, influence or position to obtain sexual favours from the weaker sex," he said. The Law Department has, accordingly, prepared a draft Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018 to amend provisions of the Ranbir Penal Code, Samvat, 1989 and other necessary amendments in Criminal Procedure Code, Samvat, 1989 and Evidence Act, Samvat, 1977, he said. "Besides, draft prevention of corruption (amendment) bill, 2018 has also been formulated to include acts of demanding and requesting sexual favours by public servants within the ambit of term 'Misconduct' under Section 5 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006," the spokesman of the state's Law Department said in a statement issued here. As a part of the Pre-Legislative Consultation Policy, drafts of the Jammu and Kashmir Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2018 have been made available on the website of the Law Department, he said. A copy of the proposed amendments can also be obtained from the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Civil Secretariat in Jammu. The spokesman said comments and suggestions are invited from the government departments, institutions and bar associations, stakeholders, general public and other entities on these draft bills. "The last date for receipt of the comments and suggestions is December 5," he said, adding that the comments and suggestions can be sent by email. PTI AB SNESNE