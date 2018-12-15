J-K administration approves establishment of first university in Ladakh

Jammu, Dec 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday approved the establishment of first university in Ladakh region, a spokesperson said.The approval for setting up of the university was given by the State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here Saturday evening under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, he said.It would be a cluster university covering five colleges of Leh and Kargil districts, the spokesperson said, adding, "The university will be established with an initial grant of Rs 65 crore to be provided next fiscal. PTI TAS NSDNSD