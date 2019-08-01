J-K administration increases hardship allowance of 84,000 police personnel

Srinagar, Aug 1 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration has increased the hardship allowance of around 84,000 police personnel by two per cent of their basic pay, an official spokesman said on Thursday.The state administrative council (SAC), which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday, increased the allowance from eight per cent to 10 per cent in respect to all ranks in the state police force with effect from August 1, 2019, he said. The SAC has also approved increase in hardship allowance from 10 per cent to 12 per cent for personnel in the classified category, including the special operation group and the bomb disposal squad, the spokesman said.The decision will benefit around 84,000 police personnel, he said, adding that it will boost their morale and motivate them to better perform in challenging circumstances.In another decision, the SAC sanctioned increase in ration money allowance in favour of non-gazetted police personnel from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per month, the spokesman said.He said the decision will benefit around 83,000 police personnel from the post of follower to inspector. This will help them improve their living conditions, the spokesman said.The increase in the ration money allowance will take salaries of state police personnel closer to the amount which personnel in central forces get, with whom they often live and work together, he said. PTI SSB MIJ ANBANB