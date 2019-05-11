J-K administration sets up panels to probe irregularities in 5 departments

Jammu, May 10 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir governor's administration has set up fact finding committees to probe irregularities and scams in five government organisations and departments, including the sports council, an official said Friday night.Following a large number of complaints from various quarters regarding irregularities in the functioning of different departments, the administration has decided to constitute fact-finding committees headed by senior officers to look into those, a spokesperson said.The panels will look into irregularities in appointments in J-K Sports Council and in Skill Development department, in awarding dredging contracts, macadamization contracts and in lack of progress in implementation of SWAN Project, he said.All the fact-finding committees will submit their reports by 14 June, the spokesperson said. PTI AB NSDNSD