J-K administration winds up seven state commissions

Srinagar/Jammu, Oct 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday ordered winding up of seven government commissions, including those dealing with matters pertaining to human rights and allegations against public functionaries, with effect from October 31, an official order said.These seven panels are Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), State Information Commission (SIC), State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC), State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC), State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights (SCPWCR), State Commission for Persons with Disabilities (SCPwD) and State Accountability Commission (SAC).Consequent upon repeal of the acts related to these commissions by the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, sanction is hereby accorded to the winding up of these commissions, with effect from October 31, 2019, the order issued here by the General Administration Department (GAD) stated.Chairpersons, presidents and members of these commissions shall cease to hold office from the said date, it said.On October 31, the state of Jammu and Kashmir will be bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.All the commissions' staff drawn from various departments shall report to the concerned administrative departments from October 30, the order stated.It also said the vehicles allotted to or purchased for the commissions from time to time shall be handed over to the director of the state motor garages department.The GAD order asked the secretaries of the seven commissions to handover the possession of the buildings housing their respective offices, along with furniture and electronic gadgets, to the director of the estates department.The secretaries shall transfer all records pertaining to their respective commissions to the concerned departments, the order stated. PTI AB DIVDIV