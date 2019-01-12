J-K Advisor emphasises role of IT in easing government functioning

Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) K Vijay Kumar, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Friday emphasized the role of information technology in easing government functioning and reinforcing transparency in services delivery. The Advisor was speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony of capacity building training programs imparted to officers and organized by information technology department in collaboration with National Institute of Smart Governance (NISG). The trainings, attended by over 60 senior officers of various departments of the State Government, addressed issues of security in handling the internet and IT devices in today's age. The training on process re-engineering, sensitized senior officers about making work flow in the government shorter, simpler, more efficient and speedy.Kumar gave away the certificates to the participants at a joint closing ceremony after conclusion of the trainings. He congratulated the IT Department for having conducted the training programs on Information Security, Project Management and Government Process Re-engineering in the last one month and also other trainings in Information Technology during the year. The Advisor highlighted the importance of Cyber Security at a time when the State government is graduating to e-Governance and smart governance in a big way. Presently over 100 Government-to-Citizen (G2C) services are being offered online. The land records are being digitized, he said. The offices are moving towards digitization and adopting e-tendering for procurement purposes. e-Governance is penetrating down up-to the panchayat level and thus have multiplied the need of precautions to be taken for safe transaction of government business, he said. The need for simplifying government processes with a view to making them faster, and hassle-free for the citizens cannot be overemphasized, he stressed. PTI AB RCJ