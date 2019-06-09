scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

J-K announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for each of 9 killed in Ladakh road mishap

Srinagar, Jun 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of nine persons killed in a road accident in Ladakh region of the state.Nine labourers from Rajasthan were killed in the accident after a truck they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge at Lamayuru in Leh district on Saturday.An official spokesperson sad, the governor has conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to the injured.The governor has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20,000 each to those injured in the accident, he said. PTI SSB SOMSOM

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos