J-K approves holding of elections for constitution of BDCs

Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Governor administration on Friday approved holding of elections for constitution of Block Development Councils (BDC) in the state, an official spokesperson said.The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, gave the approval, after issuance of necessary notification in this behalf in consultation with state chief electoral officer and as per dates to be announced by him, he said.Section 27 of the J&K Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Act, 1989, provides for constitution of a BDC for every block. Every BDC would be a body headed by a Chairperson and other Members.Chairperson of the BDC would be elected by the electoral college comprising panchs and sarpanchs of halqa panchayat falling within the block, the spokesperson said.He said the objective of constituting block development council is to establish second tier of Panchayati Raj Institutions for implementation and monitoring of several centrally sponsored schemes and other projects transferred to halqa Panchayats. PTI TAS NSDNSD